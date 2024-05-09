Locals object to proposed coal mining in Tunoh, Entuloh and Merirai, says Baleh rep

KUCHING (May 9): Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai wants the Sarawak government to review the proposal for coal mining in Tunoh, Entuloh and Merirai after objections from the local residents.

He said the local residents strongly oppose the proposal of establishing coal mining activities there which would potentially cause permanent environmental damages due to pollution.

“Therefore, I urge the Sarawak government to reconsider the proposal as it is seen as highly contradictory to the state’s net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 target.

“As the representative of the Baleh constituency, I take this matter very seriously and hope that the Sarawak government will continue to focus on efforts towards transitioning to renewable initiatives that are environmentally friendly,” he said when debating the motion of thanks of the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri’s opening address at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He also welcomed the proposal by the Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi for choosing Sungai Gaat in Kapit as the proposed location for a cascading dam and assessing the structural capability of the river.

“The proposal by Dr Abdul Rahman to build a cascading dam at Sungai Gaat, a tributary of the Sungai Baleh, could be considered as an initiative to establish a method of renewable energy without affecting the surrounding areas.

“The construction of the hydropower source at Sungai Gaat will not only generate electricity but can also be seen as the key to infrastructure and economic development for the Gaat area in Baleh,” said Nicholas.

He said he has high hopes that the economic benefits from the dam would not only be enjoyed by the local residents but also create more new opportunities to generate income for Sarawakians.