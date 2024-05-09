Premier confident Sarawak can be Sukma XXI’s overall champ

KUCHING (May 9): Sarawak Premier, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, is confident that the state can become the overall champion of the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI) this August.

He said Sarawak had accepted to host Sukma XXI for the sake of sports development in the country after no other state had wanted to host the national biennial games.

“We have the passion and spirit to develop sports in the country and in Sarawak. At the state level, we love sports. We love our young people and young athletes.

“If Sarawak has brought its economy to the forefront with the green economy, we want our sports to be at the forefront too.

“Our athletes and people’s representatives want stadiums, we build stadiums. Dato Abdul Karim wanted a Sports Village like that of New Zealand and we agreed,” he said at ‘Our Star, Our Pride’ Countdown 100 Days to Sukma XXI Sarawak at a local hotel here today.

Stressing that the Sarawak government had worked very hard to develop the economy and sports, he wanted the athletes to do the same to win Sukma XXI overall championship and bring glory and honour to the state.

“There are only 100 days left to go for Sukma XXI and I hope all of you can stay focused, train hard and prepare well for the challenges ahead.

“Go for gold, not silver or bronze, and let’s fly the Ibu Pertiwiku flag as high as the gigantic Ibu Pertiwiku flag,” he said.

When met by reporters, he also said state athletes who win medals at Sukma XXI will receive incentives but did not disclose the amount of incentives to be given.

“We will decide on that later,” he said when asked.

Also present were Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his deputy Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu; Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; and other dignitaries.