Pujut rep urges govt to consider building new int’l airport in between Miri and Bintulu

KUCHING (May 9): The government should consider constructing a new international airport in Sarawak and locate this facility in between Miri and Bintulu, said Adam Yii.

The Pujut assemblyman said this airport would offer a significant advantage in providing a larger catchment for passengers as it would serve the whole northern region.

“This creates a larger market for airlines with at least 600,000 population or market (350,000 for Miri and 250,000 for Bintulu), not including the potential 400,000 Bruneians,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s opening address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He said the new international airport can be designed to accommodate a higher volume of traffic, including larger aircraft so as to cater to the potentially increasing direct international flights.

“It will be a modern airport that acts as a catalyst for economic growth, attracting investments, tourism, and trade to the entire northern region of Sarawak.

“In addition, with the relocation of the Indonesian capital to Nusantara, this airport can provide a connectivity solution to airlines aiming to connect between Sarawak, Brunei and Indonesia,” he said.

Yii, who is Miri City Council mayor, said with the proposed new international airport coupled with the rejuvenation and development of Miri Port and the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway, Miri can emerge as an important international transit city for connecting Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei and Kalimantan by air, land and sea.

“Therefore, I urge the Ministry of Transport Sarawak to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of a new regional airport somewhere in the middle between Miri and Bintulu.

“This study should explore potential locations, costs, and economic benefits of a new airport to serve the entire northern region of Sarawak,” he said.

He acknowledged that to construct a new airport, this would need support from the federal government as airports are under their jurisdiction.

“However, if the necessary support is not forthcoming from the federal government, then the Ministry of Transport Sarawak may consider doing it by ourselves or in collaboration with foreign investors.

“They can take reference from Johor’s Senai Airport where Senai Airport Terminal Services Sdn Bhd took over the operations from Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) in 2003 under a 50-year concession to develop the airport,” he said.

He also said that the proposed Miri International Airport can be developed under a similar arrangement as Senai Airport.

“The federal government’s approval for the proposed upgrading of Miri Airport back in 2018 has been seriously delayed, causing great dissatisfaction among the people of Miri.

“The continuous delay of the budget allocation must not be taken lightly and expediting the approved Miri Airport upgrade must remain a priority,” he said.