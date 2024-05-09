Rat-infested eatery in KK ordered to close

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): The Kota Kinabalu Area Health Office (PKKKK) has ordered an eatery in Bandaran Berjaya here to close for cleaning up after it was found infested with rats.

The closure notice was issued during an inspection with the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) on May 7.

According to a press release on Thursday, DBKK has also issued a compound to the shop operator for failure to have a valid health certificate.

“The food premises was instructed to carry out a thorough cleaning including implementing pest control.

“The premises can only be opened after passing the grading that will be done by an inspection officer in a follow-up inspection after the cleaning work is done.

“In addition, the DBKK has also issued a compound to the operator under the By-law (Food and Food Premises) 1966 for failing to have a valid health certificate.

“DBKK will continue to implement strict measures to ensure that all food premises are in a clean condition,” said the statement, adding the inspection was made following a complaint.

“The results of the inspection found that the complaint was true and there were signs of the presence of rats from the smell and excrements of the rats in the premises.

“The PKKKK has conducted a grading to assess the level of cleanliness and the food premises scored below 70 percent.

“The business owner was also found to have failed to fully comply with the Notice of Improvement Instructions given by the DBKK in a previous inspection,” added the statement.