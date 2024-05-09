Rep calls for upgrade of Tebedu ICQS to match standard of Indonesian side

KUCHING (May 9): There is a need for the Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex at the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Tebedu to be upgraded soon because the one belonging to Indonesia on the other side of the border is better, said Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He said an allocation of RM100 million was promised and approved for upgrading ICQS Tebedu in 2021, but until today, no progress has been seen on the project to upgrade the complex.

“Once again, I call for the implementation of the project to be expedited so that our country’s image is not tarnished and it looks far behind that of our neighbouring country.

“This is because our neighbouring country’s ICQS Complex is more sophisticated, beautiful, robust and better than Tebedu’s ICQS.

“As Tebedu assemblyman, I feel less comfortable and less proud of our current position and situation,” he told the Sarawak Legislative Assembly when debating the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri’s opening address today.

Apart from that, Dr Sinang also called for the Internet service at ICQS Tebedu Complex to be upgraded and improved, pointing out that the Internet signal in the complex was so weak that the process of filling in the Border Crossing Pass (PMS) form online could not be done.

“Internet service is very necessary at Tebedu Complex and I call for it to be improved so that the problem I experienced does not repeat itself,” he said.

He said on April 13 when he and a group of 97 people wanted to cross the border to attend a wedding ceremony at Balai Krangan in West Kalimantan, Indonesia, and 80 of them were not allowed to enter the Entikong IQCS because they could not apply for temporary entry pass online due to bad internet connection.

He said he did not expect such situation because in the past under the agreement and understanding of Sosek Malindo, they were allowed to cross the border.