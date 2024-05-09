Review root cause of Sibu’s shipbuilding land tax hike, Bukit Assek rep tells S’wak govt

KUCHING (May 9): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng has called upon the state government to review the root cause of the increase in shipbuilding land tax in Sibu.

Having received a petition letter from Sibu Shipyards Association, Chieng shared this concern when debating the motion of thanks of the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri’s opening address at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

“Since the implementation of revised land tax in 2023, land taxes have increased hundreds of times over, with astonishing increments, hitting businesses and enterprises hard, particularly the shipbuilding industry in Sibu.

“This contradicts the Sarawak Land and Survey Department’s statement that land tax increases would not exceed 100 per cent,” he said, hoping that the matter would be addressed and resolved by the august House.

He disclosed that the shipyards had provided evidence of the extreme raised tax rate.

Citing a 6,313 square metres of industrial land at Rantau Panjang, he said the land tax has shot from RM150 to RM2,715 – a high taxation rate of 1,710 per cent.

“Another 2.156 hectares of shipbuilding industrial land at Rantau Panjang, meanwhile, has gone from RM512 to RM9,271, at a rise of 1,710 per cent.

“A 8,260 square metres of shipbuilding industrial land at Sungai Bidut, on the other hand, has shot from its taxation rate of RM722 to RM2,065, at a rise of 186 per cent,” he said.

He stressed that the land taxation issues concern the people and the government, therefore, ought to get to the root of the problem.