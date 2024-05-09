RMN helicopter tragedy: All crew in good health, helicopters airworthy

KUALA LUMPUR (May 9): The health status of all air crew involved in the tragedy involving two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters last month was good and were deemed fit to fly.

In a statement today, RMN said that the interim report by the Investigation Board confirmed that the pilots involved were still validly licensed to operate the aircraft and that their qualifications were not expired.

The Investigation Board also found that both helicopters involved, the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and Fennec, were confirmed to be airworthy (safe to fly) on the day of the incident.

“Maintenance work on both helicopters was confirmed to have been carried out according to the procedures and routines set by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

“The weather on the day of the incident was good and suitable for flight operations,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, the board found that the HOM AW139 aircraft was equipped with a black box, while the Fennec aircraft, which was delivered in 2003, did not have it.

“The data analysed from the Multi-Purpose Flight Data Recorder (black box) of the HOM AW139 aircraft was received on May 3 from the OEM for further assessment by the Investigation Board,” the statement said.

In the tragedy on 23 April, 10 RMN personnel, consisting of seven HOM-AW139 crew members and three on the Fennec helicopter, lost their lives after both helicopters crashed while performing a fly-past during a rehearsal for RMN ‘s 90th anniversary celebration at the RMN Lumut Base, Perak

Following the tragedy, an Investigation Board was set up to identify the actual causes of the accident involving the two helicopters.

Meanwhile, RMN announced that the Investigation Board is currently working to complete the Final Report, which is expected to be ready by May 29.

The statement added that the Investigation Board will continue to identify relevant aspects that need to be examined more deeply and will provide a comprehensive and detailed Final Report.

“RMN assures that this investigation is being conducted transparently and comprehensively to identify the actual causes of the incident,” it said.

RMN further said that the Investigation Board is continuing its investigation to identify the causes or factors contributing to the incident by examining aspects such as reanalysing the flight profiles on the day of the incident by simulating them using a flight simulator and actual aircraft.

“Assistance and input from Airbus Helicopter will be sought if there is any data on Fennec aircraft equipment that can aid in the investigation,” the statement noted.

The Investigation Board consists of nine RMN officers specialising in aviation and air engineering, and they are assisted by the Royal Malaysian Air Force Headquarters – Directorate General Technical Airworthiness (DGTA) and medical doctors from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

“Collaboration, expertise, and input from the OEMs, namely Leonardo Helicopter and Airbus Helicopter, are also being consulted to complete the investigation, including a full analysis of the HOM aircraft’s Multi-Purpose Flight Data Recorder (black box) recordings,” the statement added.

Regarding the welfare of the victims’ families, RMN said that it will continue to ensure that such matters are managed as best as possible, especially concerning incentives and benefits appropriate to their eligibility. – Bernama