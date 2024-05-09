Road closures in parts of Kuching on May 11 to make way for Wesak Day procession

KUCHING (May 9): Several roads in the city here will be closed in stages to make way for the Wesak Day procession on May 11.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said the event proper will start at 6pm and is expected to end at 11pm.

“The route of the procession will start and end at the Kuching City South Council (MBKS)’s headquarters and is expected to see the participation of 52 contingents involving 5,000 participants,” said Ahsmon.

He added that road closures will begin in stages starting at 5pm to facilitate traffic movement throughout the program.

Roads that will be closed in stages and diverted are the traffic light intersection at Jalan Padungan Road – Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim Road, Jalan Gambier – Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg – Jalan Wawasan, the traffic light intersection at Jalan Tabuan and Jalan McDougall, Jalan Song Thien Cheok – Jalan Ban Hock, Jalan Padungan – Sri Aman roundabout and the Abell road traffic light intersection.

Roads that will be taken by the procession will start from the MBKS headquarters area, Jalan Padungan, Sri Aman roundabout, Jalan Ban Hock, traffic light intersection at Jalan Ban Hock – Jalan Song Thien Cheok, Ban Hock Road roundabout, Jalan Tabuan, traffic light junction at Jalan Tabuan Road – Jalan McDougall, Wayang Lane, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Chan Chin Ann, Jalan Padungan, Sri Aman roundabout and Jalan Padungan.

To reduce traffic congestion, Ahsmon advised road users to use alternative routes.

“Vehicles traveling on Jalan Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim towards Jalan Padungan are advised to make a U-turn or head towards Pending to avoid congestion at the Jalan Padungan Road traffic light junction,” he said.

For vehicles traveling on Jalan Central Timur towards the Sri Aman roundabout, they are advised to make a U-turn or use Jalan Tabuan to avoid congestion at the closure of roads at the Sri Aman roundabout and Jalan Padungan.

“Vehicles who traveling at Jalan Bukit Mata towards Jalan Song Thien Cheok are advised to turn left and head towards Jalan Padungan – Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman to avoid congestion at the closure of roads at Jalan Ban Hock Road and Jalan Song Thien Cheok,” he said.

The police also requested road users to give their full cooperation to not park their vehicles along the roadside, and advise them to plan their travels by using alternative routes.

For further inquiries, please contact the district police’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department at 082-259900.