Road connectivity in Long Bedian still an on-going issue, says Telang Usan rep

KUCHING (May 9): Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau has called the state government to promptly initiate concrete action to enhance road connectivity in the Long Bedian sub-district.

The establishment of the rural sub-district over six years ago had benefitted the local populace, particularly the Penan community residing in over 20 longhouses or settlements across the Apoh, Layun, Patah-Abang, and Akah regions, he said.

Despite these initiatives, he, however, pointed out the lack of road network that links all these settlements with the Long Bedian Sub-District as the major challenge faced by the remote population.

Dennis emphasised that the road conditions pose significant risks to road users regardless of the weather.

It is estimated that the only lifeline around the sub-district office consists of at least 200 kilometres of dirt roads and log bridges, which were constructed by timber companies over 30 years ago, he disclosed.

The relevant authorities, therefore, ought to prioritise efforts in establishing safe infrastructure connectivity there, to enable the people to travel safely and access essential government services, he said.

“This initiative aligns with the promises outlined in the Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, specifically falling under one of the seven enablers – basic infrastructure.

“I therefore urge the state government to promptly initiate concrete action on this matter, considering that there are only six years remaining until the realisation of PCDS 2030,” he said.

Dennis said this when debating the motion of thanks on the address of the Sarawak governor in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly here today.