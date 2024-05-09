Sabah FC to ensure safety of players, officials following attacks in Peninsular

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): Sabah FC is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its players and officials in the 2024/25 Super League.

Sabah Football Association (SAFA) president Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya said the measure is being taken seriously following the recent attack on three national football players in Peninsular.

“We are quite surprised and saddened by the three attacks that have happened to three football players. We hope this will not continue and do not spread to other places.

“At the same time we in Sabah are taking precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our players so that they feel calm and can focus when the league (2024/25 Super League) starts this week,” he said at the launch of Sabah FC’s new jersey at Hilton Hotel here on Thursday.

Also present was Sabah FC director Mohd Joh Wid.

Early this month, a national player and Terengganu FC player, Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid, was attacked and robbed by two assailants in Kuala Terengganu. Akhyar was hit with a blunt object and suffered injuries to his head and body.

On May 5, national striker Faisal Halim was splashed with acid by two assailants at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, Selangor and suffered fourth-degree burns which required surgery at a private hospital.

Former national and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) skipper Safiq Rahim became the third national footballer to be attacked within a week, when two assailants on a motorcycle used a hammer to break the rear windscreen of his Honda Civic car along Jalan Sri Gelam in Johor Bahru.