Sarawak Customs seizes 12,850 bottles of wine worth RM490,650 in Kuching

KUCHING (May 9): A total of 12,850 bottles of wine worth RM490,650 were seized by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) during a check in a shipping container at Senari Port, here last month.

JKDM Sarawak director Norizan Yahya in a statement today said the unpaid duties for the wine were estimated to be RM324,148.88.

“The wine of different brands was found inside a shipping container around 10.40am on April 17 at the Customs Examination Area (CEA) in Senari Port,” he added.

Norizan said further examinations on the supporting documents and electronic declaration forms found that the wine was not properly declared.

The modus operandi, he revealed, was that the wine was brought into the country by mixing its boxes with other declared goods.

“The declared goods were also made in general without any details to avoid detection by the authorities,” he added.

Norizan said the case is being investigated under Section 133(1)(a) of the Custom Act 1967 and Section 138 of the same Act.