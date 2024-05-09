Sarawak needs two more drug rehab centres, says Jepak rep

KUCHING (May 9): Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee has proposed the setting up of two narcotic addiction rehabilitation centres in the central and northern zones of Sarawak, each capable of accommodating up to 400 clients.

He said there is a shortage of such facilities in Sarawak compared to other states in the country, where Pahang for example has five centers, namely Sg Ruan, Jerantut, Gambang, Karak, Raub and Benta.

“So far, Sarawak only has one National Anti Drugs Agency (AADK) drug addiction recovery centre in Kuching, with a capacity limited to 250 clients.

“There should ideally be two more established in Sarawak – in the Central Zone (Sibu, Mukah, Kapit, Sarikei) and the Northern Zone (Bintulu, Miri, Limbang),” he said when debating the motion of thanks of the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri’s opening address at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Iskandar emphasised the need for more treatment and rehabilitation services to address addiction issues and ensure community safety in the state.

He suggests the state government take a more active role in drug prevention and treatment, particularly through the Sarawak Social Development Council (MDS).

“I am confident that the MDS is able to play a more effective role because there are Social Officers in district offices throughout Sarawak with the collaboration of departments or agencies and NGOs,” he said.