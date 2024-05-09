Special task force needed to assist S’wak small scale oil palm planters, says Telang Usan rep

KUCHING (May 9): Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau has suggested for the Sarawak government to set up a special task force to assist small scale oil palm planters in the state.

He said these small scale oil palm planters in rural areas are facing difficulties in accessing government-provided assistance and incentives due to land ownership issues.

“The federal government recently announced an incentive for the replanting of oil palm trees nationwide, specifically targeting smallholders who have been engaged in the activity for several years and whose oil palm trees have aged and require replacement.

“They are the ‘Geran Padanan’ 50 per cent, soft loan (Agro Bank two per cent), and 50 per cent ‘Geran Percuma’ (government) with an assistance value of RM18,000 per hectare for Sabah and Sarawak.

“Unfortunately, the majority of our rural population engaged in small-scale oil palm cultivation cannot access this incentive due to one of the requirements, which is land ownership by grant,” he said.

He was debating the motion of thanks of the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri’s opening address at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Dennis said this requirement posed a significant obstacle to many rural individuals who have planted oil palm on their family ancestral land but have not yet been granted land titles.

He also noted that efforts have been made by these oil palm planters who lack land titles but urgently require government assistance. However, no government body or agency has been able to provide support for their applications.

“The replanting scheme stipulates that the land in the area must have been planted with oil palm trees for years.

“Therefore, there will no longer be disputes over land ownership. Support could be provided, for example, for oil palms planted for a minimum of 20 years,” he said.

He further emphasised that the failure of these small scale oil palm planters to access this incentive represents a significant loss for Sarawak, given the allocation of RM100 million for this assistance program.

He was also informed that an estimated 80 per cent of small-scale planters in Sarawak fall under the category of native customary rights (NCR) land.

Therefore, he urged the state government to explore avenues enabling rural residents to access any economic assistance provided by both the state and federal governments, particularly those related to land usage.

“I therefore urge our state government to establish a special task force to address this matter, ensuring that our rural residents are not deprived of any beneficial government initiatives that may arise in the near future,” said Dennis.