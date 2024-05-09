Steps taken by ministry to gazette Piasau bridge as historical monument, says Snowdan

KUCHING (May 9): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts has taken steps to gazette the historic Piasau Bridge in Miri as a historical monument in Sarawak.

Its deputy minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan said this when replying to a supplementary question from Adam Yii (GPS-Pujut) on whether the ministry planned to refurbish and develop the bridge into a prominent historical landmark to unlock its potential as a major tourist attraction.

Pointing out that the Piasau Old Bridge holds significant historical value for Miri and has been recognised as a heritage site, he told the august House:

“The Notice of Preservation was issued by the Sarawak Museum Department on Dec 1, 2015 under the Sarawak Cultural Heritage Ordinance 1993.

“The department will conduct in-depth studies to assess the suitability of the bridge to be gazetted as a historical monument under the Sarawak Heritage Ordinance 2019 in order to develop an official plan to refurbish and develop the bridge,” Snowdan said, adding this includes engagement with the local communities, relevant agencies and non-governmental organisations to obtain historical data.

Built in the early 1950s, the bridge serves Kampung Pulau Melayu and a few other villages in the area, residents of Piasau Camp, and those working in Shell and Petronas as well as Lutong bazaar.

To Yii’s question on whether the owner or lawful occupier was allowed to execute any restoration works after the issuance of the Notice of Preservation, Snowdan said this was allowed under Section 34(2) of the Sarawak Heritage Ordinance 2019.

“The owner or lawful occupier may apply for a permit to carry out prohibited acts from the Sarawak Museum Department to execute the restoration works in accordance with Section 36,” he said.

Four buildings, two monuments and one site have already been gazetted in Miri Division.

They are Fort Hose in Marudi (gazetted Feb 10, 1971; Niah Caves (May 23, 1972); Miri Oil Well No. 1 (July 10, 1985); Miri Resident’s and District Office (March 22, 2019); Lio Mato Fort and Long Akah Fort, Baram (March 21, 2022) and Air Raid shelter, Miri (March 21, 2022).