Sukma XXI: Sarawak makes history by appointing biggest number of assistant chef de missions

KUCHING (May 9): Sarawak is not only set to host the biggest ever Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) but it is also making history as the first state to appoint the biggest number of assistant chef de missions (ACDM).

This was one of the moves that the Sarawak Government has taken to strengthen its quest to be the overall champion of Sukma XXI that will be staged from Aug 17-24.

Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu is the Sarawak Sukma XXI Contingent chef de mission and there will be 40 ACDMs, 76 managers and 138 coaches for Sarawak.

The deputy chef de mission is permanent secretary to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Morshidi Fredrick.

The assistants chef de mission are Datuk Annuar Rapa’ee (aquatics), Senator Dato Ahmad Ibrahim (cycling), Dato Richard Wee Liang Chiat (basketball and table tennis), Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman (women’s football), Billy Sujang (beach volleyball), Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali (lawn bowls), Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor (e-sports), Kho Teck Wan (rythmnic gymnastics), Miro Simuh (golf and shooting), Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat (hockey), Dato Henry Harry Jinep (kabbadi), Christopher Gira @ Gira Sambang (cricket), Allan Siden Gramong (archery), Datuk Dr Jerip Susil (athletics), Saffiee Ahmad (petanque), Kennedy Chukpai Ugon (silambam), Azizul Annuar Adenan Satem (squash and taekwondo), Sunny Si Poh Heng (tenpin bowling) and Dato Patrick Liew (tennis).

Other ACDMs are Allen Wong Siew Poh (wushu), Yap Yau Sin (chess), Datuk Aidel Lariwoo (futsal), Datuk MAclaine Ben @ Martin Ben (artistic gymnastics), Datuk Snowdan Lawan (boxing), Friday Belik (weightlifting), Royston Valentine (men’s football), Datin Ellis Suriyati Omar (netball), Abdul Yakub Arbi (judo), Datuk Michael Tiang Ming Tee (badminton), Chieng Jin Ek (indoor volleyball), Johnny Pang Leong Ming (muaythai), Iskandar Turkee (sepaktakraw), Adam Yii Siew Sang (karate), Dato Dennis Ngau (fencing), Datuk Rosey Yunus (sailing), Datuk Ripin Lamat (pencak silat), Datuk Sebastian Ting Chew Yew (rugby and softball).

The list of the CDM, deputy CDM and ACDMs was announced during the “Our Star, Our Pride” Countdown 100 Days to Sukma XXI Sarawak at Pullman Hotel today.