Swinburne Sarawak Accounting students blend theory with practice via industrial visit

KUCHING (May 9): Swinburne Sarawak Young Accountants’ Club (YAC) recently embarked on a field trip to Wish Dairies Sdn Bhd – the manufacturer of Vill ice cream – to gain valuable insights on real-world industry practices and business operations.

Some 40 YAC members and committee members visited the premises at Demak Laut Industrial Park on April 24, under the guidance of Swinburne Sarawak Head of School of Business Assoc Prof Dr Fung Chorng Yuan and lecturers Wong Kai Lu and Jacqueline Chang.

The delegation was received by the company’s accountant Joyce Liew and her management team, and later brought on a tour around the factory.

Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak in a release said the students were briefed on the company’s operational processes and its cost production methods.

The visit offered students a firsthand experience of the ice cream manufacturing industry, while enhancing their understanding of manufacturing processes, cost management and financial planning, it said.

“These are highly relevant to their degree courses in cost and management accounting, whereby they can see for themselves and apply their textbook knowledge to the real world.

“Such an experience will equip the students better when they enter the workforce upon graduation,” said YAC president Kenn Soon Yang in the release.

Swinburne Sarawak offers a variety of programmes under its School of Business, and one of its popular courses is the Bachelor of Business in Accounting and Finance.

To help students better understand their studies and practice, the school has set up several academic student clubs under the guidance of the lecturers – one of which is the YAC.

YAC mainly consists of students majoring in Accounting and Finance, of which its main objective is to engage students with fun, educational activities such as field trips, seminars and talks.

For more information, visit www.swinburne.edu.my or its social media pages @swinburnesarawak on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or YouTube channel.