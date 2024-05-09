Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak receives RM1.2 mln tithe from Bintulu Port Holdings

KUCHING (May 9): Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) contributed business tithe worth RM1.2 million to Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) today.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg witnessed the handover which took place at the State Legislative Assembly Complex in Petra Jaya here.

BPHB chairman Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, who is also State Secretary, together with BPHB group chief executive officer Rusland Abdul Ghani presented the cheque to TBS deputy general manager Bolhassan Iskandar Taibi.

The business tithe contribution was part of the BPHB’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) especially in improving the socio-economic development among the Muslim community in the state.

When met by reporters, Mohamad Abu Bakar said he had briefed the Premier on the status of Bintulu Port’s operational achievements and future planning, in line with the vision and mission of preparing Bintulu Port for the new economy.

He added that his team took heed of the insights, guidance and advice from Abang Johari in achieving the organisation’s goals.