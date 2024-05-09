Take action against unlicensed scrap metal traders, Kalaka rep tells S’wak govt

KUCHING (May 9): Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri has urged the state government to enforce strict action against unlicensed scrap metal traders to address vandalism issues related to theft of electrical cables, fiber optic cables, and batteries at telecommunications towers.

He said vandalism in the state has been increasingly prevalent, showing an increase of 18 cases as of March this year.

“According to a statement from the Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications, Sarawak recorded 45 cases of cable theft as of March this year, compared to 27 cases for the same period last year. These vandalism cases experienced an increase of 18 cases, which is 67 per cent.

“I believe we can link this vandalism issue to scrap metal shops. If there’s no demand from scrap metal buyers, thieves wouldn’t steal copper and aluminum,” he said when debating the motion of thanks of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s opening address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He further questioned if the government should take action by closing down these scrap metal shops.

“If they are closed, there’s a high possibility that copper and aluminum goods will not be able to be sold back to buyers,” he said.

He therefore suggested that the government impose heavier fines on cable thieves, revoke licences for scrap metal buyers, and appoint local authorities such as district councils to collect and process the recycling of aluminum, copper, batteries, and other items.

“Theft cases involving aluminum and copper cables, as well as scrap metal shops, must be handled delicately,” he said.