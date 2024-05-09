Teen among two hurt in leap from 2nd floor of shoplot in Miri to escape fire

MIRI (May 9): A man and a teenager suffered injuries after jumping from the second floor of a shoplot here to escape from a fire that razed their rented room on Wednesday night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the man, 27, sustained injuries to his back while the 15-year-old boy suffered injuries to his legs and waist.

The incident occurred at a three-storey shoplot in Taman Jelita here, with Bomba receiving a distress call at 9.29pm and dispatching a total of 18 personnel from the Miri Central and Lopeng fire stations to the scene.

“The fire involved a rented room on the second floor measuring 20 by 60 square feet which was completely destroyed.

“The heat and smoke also affected the third floor of the shoplot, with damage estimated at 10 per cent,” said Bomba in a statement.

It added the two victims were sent to Miri Hospital for medical attention.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and losses have yet to be ascertained.

The operation concluded at 11.24pm after checks carried out found no further danger of the fire flaring up again.