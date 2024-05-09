World Red Crescent Day: MRC Miri delivers gifts to 10 newborns

MIRI (May 9): Ten newborns at Miri Hospital received special gifts from the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri chapter yesterday in conjunction with World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

The MRC Miri team, led by International Humanitarian Law chairman Henry Tan, paid a visit to the maternity ward to deliver the gifts to the mothers of the babies.

“The gifts are for babies born between midnight and 12.59pm today (May 8). As of 9.15am, there were 10 babies – seven boys and three girls – born here,” said Tan.

He said the presentation of the gifts is a key part of MRC Miri’s observance of World Red Crescent Day, which is celebrated globally on May 8 every year.

“World Red Crescent Day commemorates the birthday of Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

“This day is celebrated globally as a testament to the humanitarian efforts and sacrifices of volunteers and staff members who provide relief to those in need,” he added.

Dunant, born on May 8, 1828 in Geneva, Switzerland, is the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross and recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize in 1901.

Also present during the visit was MRC Miri Welfare, Health and Community Service chairperson Dr Uma Devi, who is also a former Miri Hospital director.