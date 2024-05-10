7,380 liters of diesel seized from store in Penampang

PENAMPANG (May 10): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) seized 7,380 liters of subsidised diesel from a store at Kampung Minintod, Jalan Panglima Banting here on Thursday.

Sabah KPDN director Georgie Abas said the operation was carried out following a tip-off and a week-long surveillance at 4.30pm on May 9.

“During the raid, the enforcement team found 180 liters of diesel inside an intermediate bulk container in a van and 800 liters and 6,400 liters of diesel inside two skid tanks.

“The seized item was valued at RM57,067,” he said in a statement today.

Georgie said a local man, believed to be the store owner, was detained to facilitate investigation.

According to investigation, the store owner did not have any valid authority or license to store the controlled item.

The case will be investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961, he said.