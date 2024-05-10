After spate of recent attacks, CP warns Sarawak footballers to take extra safety precautions

KUCHING (May 10): Sarawak football players have been warned to be more aware and take precautions for their personal safety.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata gave the advice following the recent spate of attacks on footballers in Selangor, Johor, and Terengganu.

“We would like to advise our football players to take care of their safety, which is important especially when they are out and about,” he told a press conference here today.

He said there are no arrangements so far between the police and the Sarawak Football Association to beef up security for the state’s players.

“At the moment, we can only give our advice to the players to take care of their safety,” said Mancha.

On Monday, two suspects smashed the vehicle of former national footballer Safiq Rahim with a hammer while he was driving in Johor Bahru.

This incident followed an acid attack on national footballer Faisal Halim at a shopping mall in Selangor on Sunday.

Additionally, last Thursday, fellow football player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid was attacked and robbed in Terengganu.

On the upcoming Malaysia Games (Sukma), Mancha said there is presently no need for the state to bring in police personnel from other state contingents to beef up security here.

“Currently, we have enough police personnel who will be on duty during the games as each police district headquarters will pool their personnel,” he said.