Armizan not contesting in Sabah State Election

PAPAR (May 10): The member of parliament here, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, will not be contesting for the Pantai Manis State Assembly seat in the 17th State Election.

“There is no need. I am happy as a Parliament member and presently, I am entrusted as a Federal minister (Domestic Trade and Living Costs Minister),” he said.

Armizan, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy secretary-general, added that he wants to focus on his present role and mentioned also the time constraints he faces as a member of parliament and a Federal minister.

He was speaking to reporters after the launch of a new Co-opbank Pertama branch here by Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick today.

“I would be happy if I could be assisted by three members of the State Assembly.

“I feel we have candidates to fill up the seats as members of the State Assembly in Papar. And as a Parliament member for Papar, I will cooperate and assist fully,” he said.

The three state constituencies in Papar are Kawang, Pantai Manis and Limbahau.

Ewon, also the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president, when asked about the party’s preparations for the coming state election, said all divisions had been told to go down to the ground to give the best service possible to the people in their respective areas.

He said they would also collaborate with their allies in GRS to organise a convention to send a message to the people of Sabah that the Unity Government at the Federal and state levels must be defended and maintained.