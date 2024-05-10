Batu Lintang rep urges for more transparency, consultation in proposed Kasawari CCS project

KUCHING (May 10): Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has urged for greater transparency, public consultation, and independent scrutiny in Sarawak’s proposed Kasawari Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project.

Speaking during his debate in support of the motion of appreciation of the Sarawak governor’s address at the State Legislative Assembly sitting (DUN) here today, he stressed the importance of upholding environmental integrity and safeguarding the state’s interests amidst the project’s uncertainties and risks.

“Data on planning, operations and performance needs to be collected and systematically disclosed so that the public are suitably informed when performance variations occur, as well as how variations are managed and CCS integrity maintained.

“It is our commitment to ensure that all projects and activities related to CCS meet international standards.

“In that respect, I would be most grateful that our government will make the EIA report and the report on the Impact Assessment on Marine Ecology open for public display and public comments,” he said.

Furthermore, See stressed on the importance of engaging independent consultants to examine and advise on the purportedly comprehensive studies on the technological, geological, safety, and socio-environmental impacts of the Kasawari CCS project.

“We must engage accredited consultants to advise us on regulatory oversight to ensure the safe and environmentally responsible operation of this proposed Kasawari CCS project,” he said.

While acknowledging the project’s potential to generate lucrative income for Sarawak, See cautioned against overlooking environmental concerns and sustainability.

“We must always remind ourselves that other countries are looking upon our Right Honourable Premier and Sarawak to take the lead in our undertaking of initiatives to green the world, conservation, and sustainable development of our resources to alleviate the tide of climate change and global warming.

“This requires proper legislature, good governance, and the implementation of strategies and action plans which are in accord with the highest and world class standards, for all others, particularly the developing Global South countries to benchmark and emulate,” said See.