Bridge project to link Saratok longhouse to start Q2 2025, says S’wak deputy minister

KUCHING (May 10): The project to build a bridge to Rumah Jantai in Lubok Nibong Awik, Saratok is now in the consultant appointment stage and expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure and Port Development Deputy Minister Datuk Aidel Lariwoo said the proposal for constructing the bridge was approved in Rolling Plan 2 of the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) in 2022.

“The land acquisition was approved by the State Planning Authority in December 2023. This project is currently in the consultant appointment stage and will start its construction in the second quarter of 2025,” he said.

He said this in response to a question from Friday Belik (GPS-Krian), who inquired about the current status of the proposed bridge that had been approved by the federal Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

Elaborating, Aidel said the scope of work for the project includes the construction of a 70-metre concrete bridge with a width of 4.5 metres.

The estimated cost of the project is RM4 million.

To another question from Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa (GPS-Engkilili) on the approved project plans for his constituency under the Sri Aman Development Agency, Aidel said two projects have been approved.

The projects are the proposed construction of the Sebeliau Nanga Entalau Road, and the proposed Bukong Bypass-Engkilili/Kampung Bulu-Lubok Antu Road, both in Sri Aman Division.

“Both projects are expected to be tendered by the end of the second quarter of 2024,” said Aidel.

Regarding the scope of work and estimated costs for the proposed Sebeliau Nanga Entalau Road project, the deputy minister explained that the scope includes the construction of a new 8km road to JKR R3 standard, earthworks, drainage systems, and road furniture, with a total estimated cost of RM68 million.

For the proposed Bukong Bypass-Engkilili/Kampung Bulu-Lubok Antu Road project, Aidel outlined that it involves the construction of a new 3km road to JKR R3 standard, drainage systems, road furniture, and streetlight poles, with a total estimated cost of RM39.5 million.