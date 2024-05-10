Bukit Begunan rep wants new District Office complex for Pantu

KUCHING (May 10): Bukit Begunan assemblyman Datuk Mong Dagang has proposed for a new Pantu District Office complex to be built to accommodate the increasing number of staff after Pantu was elevated into a full district.

“Prior to the elevation, the office had staff strength of 12 persons and now the number has increased to 23 including a District Officer,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s opening address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

As a consequence, Mong said the staff have to bear working in small and cramped space, and the present office building does not have a public waiting room.

He believed that Pantu, now a full district, can expect an increase in development activities in the near future.

As such, he said there is a pressing need for a new office complex to accommodate additional staff.

On another matter, Mong said he observed during a recent visit that the construction of a farm road from Lingga to Banting had stopped.

He said the Penghulu from Banting had told him that the work had stopped for quite some time. Thus, he hoped that the minister in-charge could inform the august House of the status of this project.

Similarly, he hoped the minister in charge of Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas) would provide the status of the water project for Banting which had also stopped.