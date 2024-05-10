Comprehensive study on Sg Sarawak navigation nearing completion, DUN told

KUCHING (May 10): The comprehensive study on navigation along Sungai Sarawak, spanning from Kuching Waterfront to Siniawan Town Jetty, is in its final stages, said Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

The Deputy Minister of Transport disclosed that the study is slated for completion by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

“The important aspects of the study are the identification of safe navigation channel, dangerous shallow spots in the river, locations of interest for visitors as well as identifying suitable locations for jetties along the stretch from Kuching Waterfront to Siniawan Town,” he said.

Henry was responding to a question from Miro Simuh (GPS-Serembu) on the immediate plans for implementing the ‘River Transport System’ based on the completed study conducted by consultants during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

On the overall timeline for the Sungai Sarawak project, Henry said it is projected for completion by 2027.

“This is subject to the funding approval under the 13th Malaysia Plan,” he added.