Don’t be involved in criminal activities, Consul-General warns Indonesians in S’wak

SIBU (May 10): Indonesiaʼs Consul-General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono has called on all Indonesians in Sarawak to not be involved in any crime activities, especially murder and drugs.

“We put a priority on this, and will be accompanying our Indonesian citizens who are facing the death penalty (after being sentenced for the crimes).

“We know the seriousness of murder and drugs. We want to give a strong message to all Indonesians living in Sarawak to not be involved in any crime, especially in these two cases.

“Other cases to not be involved in are the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. Moreover, we are looking into water trespassing by fishermen,” he told The Borneo Post.

He said a majority of the cases involving Indonesians are immigration violations with 1,500 illegal immigrants deported back to Indonesia via Tebedu and Entikong.

“We always advise our fellow Indonesians who wish to reside in Sarawak to come here with proper and complete documents.

“We want to reduce the problem of undocumented people in Sarawak,” he said.

Raden added that his team is making an effort to register Indonesian workers living in Sarawak under the Workforce Recalibration Programme (RTK) with many of them from South Sulawesi, East and West of Nusantara, Kalimantan, and Java.

Meanwhile, commenting on Salahuddin’s case who was convicted of murder today at the High Court here, Raden said he is satisfied with the court’s decision.

He said his team will visit Salahuddin in Sibu Central Prison and also contact his family.

Salahuddin is sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment with 12 strokes of whipping after the High Court found him guilty of murdering fellow Indonesian, Mukhlis, on April 7, 2021 around 6am at a workers’ quarters in Mukah.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for a death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, shall be punished with a minimum of 12 strokes of whipping upon conviction.