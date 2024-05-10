DUN observes one-minute silence following Senate President Mutang Tagal’s passing

KUCHING (May 10): The Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting observed a one-minute silence before resuming the sitting at 2.30pm today following the passing of Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal.

“It is with utmost regret that I’ve to announce that the Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal had just passed away while the Dewan was hearing Tanjung Datu (assemblyman) making his speech, and while the Ambassador of Azerbaijan was in the Dewan.

“It is humbly requested that all assemblymen and myself here show our greatest respect to Mutang by giving one minute silence according to our individual respective beliefs,” announced Deputy Speaker Datuk Idris Buang.

A statement from the Senate President’s office said Mutang died at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 11.46am today at the age of 69.

He had been receiving treatment at the hospital since returning to the country earlier than scheduled from Azerbaijan, where he had been on a working visit.

Mutang had led the Malaysian delegation to attend the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held from May 1-3 in Baku.

“Detailed information on his funeral and last respects events will be provided in due course.

“The family of the late YB Senator Datuk Mutang Tagal wishes to convey their thanks for the condolence messages and prayers, as well as appreciates the time and space given to them during this difficult time,” said the statement.