Encourage teachers to pursue higher tertiary studies to enhance teaching quality, Lingga rep tells DUN

KUCHING (May 10): Teachers should be encouraged to pursue higher tertiary studies to enhance the country’s quality of teaching, Lingga assemblywoman Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor suggested.

She proposed that teachers, particularly those from Sarawak, should be offered scholarships should they intend to pursue Master’s or Doctorate studies.

“This should serve as a step to encourage our teachers to increase their knowledge as well as skills in line with the development of modern technology,” she said in her debate on the motion of thanks for Head of State’s opening address in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Dayang Noorazah quoted a World Bank report that said Malaysian children were not learning sufficiently in school and that average Malaysian students spent 12.5 years in school but only learnt the equivalent of 8.9 years.

“In comparison, Vietnam, which spends less on education than Malaysia, offers students 12.9 years of schooling for 10.7 years of learning.

“In Singapore, the average child spends 13.9 years in school and learns the equivalent of 12.8 years,” she said, still quoting the report.

Given this, she said it is imperative for the government to give more focus on human capital development in order to move forward.

Citing Singapore and Japan as examples, she said these nations emerged as economic powerhouses due to their strength in human capital development despite not having natural resources.

She believed that skilled workforce and a world-class education system would steer the state towards developed status by 2030.