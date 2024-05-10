Engkilili to get two new road projects under Sri Aman Development Agency, says Aidel

KUCHING (May 10): Two road projects in Engkilili constituency have been approved under the Sri Aman Development Agency, said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo.

He said the first project is from Sebeliau to Nanga Entalau, while the second is from Bukong Bypass-Engkilili/Kampung Bulu-Lubok Antu Road Sri Aman.

Aidel said the 8km Sebeliau-Nanga Entalau road will begin from Nanga Entalau Health Clinic and be constructed to Public Works Department (JKR) R3 road standard specifications.

“The project is estimated to cost RM68 million, will feature lampposts along the route, and incorporate essential drainage infrastructure.

“With design documentation finalised, the project is poised for tendering in the second quarter of 2024,” he said when answering a question from Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa (GPS-Engkilili) at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly today.

He said the 3km JKR R3 standard Bukong Bypass-Engkilili/Kampung Bulu-Lubok Antu Road Sri Aman project will cost an estimated RM39.5 million.

“This road will also include lampposts and drainage facilities. While the cost to build it covers expenses such as land acquisition and construction tender costs too.

“The Bukong Bypass-Engkilili/Kampung Bulu-Lubok Antu Road Sri Aman project is ready for tender after the Gawai festival this year, also slated for the second quarter of 2024,” he added.