Ex-Border Scout to hold ‘Conflict in Sarawak’s Borderlands’ talk at Borneo Cultures Museum

MIRI (May 10): Col (Rtd) Kim Hoskin, a former Border Scout in Sarawak’s Fifth Division and army veteran, will be holding a talk titled ‘Conflict in Sarawak’s Borderlands 1942-1945 and 1963’ at Borneo Cultures Museum in Kuching this Sunday (May 12).

A release yesterday said the talk, scheduled to start at 2pm, will focus on the involvement of the inhabitants of the northeastern area of Sarawak (tri-border area of Sarawak, Sabah and Indonesia) during the Japanese occupation as well as Confrontation, and some of the events that occurred there.

“While the story of the Borneo Interior Force of 1945 can only be told indirectly, that of the Border Scouts and others involved in the Confrontation can be related from personal experience,” said the release.

Hoskin arrived in Borneo in early 1964 as a young officer in the 2nd Battalion, 7th Gurkha Rifles, and was transferred to the Border Scouts in Sarawak’s Fifth Division.

After joining the New Zealand Army in 1967, he was posted to Vietnam. His last army post was Honorary Commandant of the New Zealand Intelligence Corps.

With 25 years of military service in New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Fiji, Hawaii and elsewhere in intelligence, planning and simulation design, he retired to become a defence, security and risk management consultant.

He currently lives in Ba Kelalan where he is building a home and writes.

His memoir, ‘In Plain View: Borneo to Vietnam and Thereafter’, was published in New Zealand in 2020.