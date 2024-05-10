General Operations Force hands over 8,347kg cooking oil seized in Lundu to ministry

KUCHING (May 10): The General Operations Force (GOF) has handed over 8,347kg of subsidised cooking oil worth over RM20,000 to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

KPDN said GOF confiscated the cooking oil during a recent operation in Kampung Raso 2, Lundu.

“Also handed over were two lorries that were used to transport the packets of cooking oil,” KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin said in a statement today.

He said the estimated value of the seizures, including the two lorries, is RM75,867.50.

GOF also detained two men found at the scene and handed them over to the ministry for further action and investigation under Section 20 (1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Matthew said investigations under the same Act will also be carried out to identify the individuals or companies connected with the case.

As of May 9, a total of 30,547 inspections have been conducted in Sarawak resulting in 345 cases with a seized value of RM13,843,566.40.

The ministry has also issued fines totalling RM61,900 for 90 cases under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

KPDN advised the public to report any activities involving the misuse of controlled and subsidised goods, which causes significant losses to the country.

Any information regarding activities involving the misuse of controlled and subsidised items can channelled to KPDN via WhatsApp at 019-8488000 or 019-2794317, e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my, calling 1-800-886-80, or by using the Ez ADU KPDN app.