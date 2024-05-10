Indonesian plantation worker in Sibu jailed 30 years for murdering colleague

SIBU (May 10): The High Court today sentenced an Indonesian man to 30 years of imprisonment and 12 strokes of whipping after finding him guilty of murdering his fellow Indonesian in 2021.

Judge Wong Siong Tung passed the sentence against Salahuddin after considering the submissions of the deputy public prosecutor and defence counsel, the gravity to the offence committed by the accused, the circumstances and the necessity of a deterrence sentence in the interest of the public, and the facts of the case.

He ordered the sentence to commence from the date of his arrest on April 7, 2021.

Salahuddin was charged for murdering Mukhlis on April 7, 2021 around 6am at the plantation workers’ quarters in Mukah.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for a death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, shall be punished with a minimum of 12 strokes of whipping upon conviction.

In his ground of decision, Wong said he is satisfied that the testimonies by the prosecution witnesses were not disputed, and the court held that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the accused.

The accused, who gave evidence under oath during his defence call, claimed that the grave and sudden provocation by the deceased was the accusation by the deceased that the accused and his descendants were using black magic on the deceased.

“Upon careful consideration and analysis of the accused’s testimony in the trial, in the light including the accused’s ethnicity, religion and background, this Court does not believe that such accusations of the deceased is such that it has actually caused the accused into such heat of passion resulting in the loss of self-control and consequently he attacked the deceased the way he did as he claimed,” Wong said.

Salahuddin testified that the deceased first accused him of practicing black magic when they met in their shared quarters in the morning that fateful day.

Despite the accused’s refutations, the deceased repeated the accusation. Salahuddin further testified that he left the shared quarter and walked towards the mosque.

Instead of going to the mosque, he retrieved a machete from a lorry and returned to the quarters and told the deceased against making the accusations.

Salahuddin said that when the deceased repeated the accusation, he attacked him with the machete.

However, Wong believed that if the accusation was truly grave or severe enough to provoke the accused into losing self-control, he would have immediately reacted accordingly when the deceased first made the accusation.

Wong said instead of losing control, the accused remained composed, and he responded by reciprocating the deceased’s invitation to swear in the mosque.

Thus, based on his testimony, he said the provocation could not be characterised as ‘sudden’ as further confrontation could be avoided by proceeding to the mosque or attending the morning call in the plantation to work.

“Instead, he chose to retrieve his parang from the lorry and return to their shared quarter with the parang, obviously intending to confront the deceased, anticipating any provocation, and prepared to use the parang against the deceased if the accusation was repeated.

“In the circumstances, it seems that the accused was plotting his revenge against the deceased relating to the accusation rather than under grave and sudden provocation.

“Based on the evidence presented by all witnesses during the trial including the accused, this court is not convinced that a reasonable man belonging to the same ethnicity, religion, and background or society as the accused, and facing a similar situation or accusation, would be so provoked as to lose self-control and react in the such disproportionate manner displayed by the accused in response to such a similar accusation.

“Hence, the accused failed to establish, on a balance of probabilities, that he had been deprived of self-control due to grave and sudden provocation by the deceased at the time of the commission of the offence,” he said.

In his mitigation, Salahuddin’s defence counsel, Ranbir Singh, said the circumstances of the case showed that a lenient sentence of 30 years with 12 strokes of whipping is appropriate especially if the accused was unlawfully and seriously beaten up when he had surrendered himself.

“The accused was provoked although it did not amount to grave and sudden provocation. The accused did not commit the offence in premeditated fashion in the sense that although he held a knife in his hand, he had given the deceased the opportunity to withdraw the false allegation made against the accused.

“Further, the accused had suffered punishment at the hand of other Indonesian workers when he was beaten up after he had surrendered himself.

“Had it not been for the intervention of the arresting officer, he would have likely been killed himself.

“The injuries he sustained were serious enough for the police to take him to the hospital so that he could be treated. The offence is not so serious that it can be described as diabolical or heinous,” he pointed out.

Deputy public prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto who prosecuted the case said the offence was sparked by a trivial misunderstanding between the accused and deceased. This misunderstanding caused the accused to take the law into his own hands.

He said the accused inflicted six sharp force on the deceased and the fatal wound was directed to the neck.

“The accused had not cooperated with the enforcement authorities since he did not turn himself in at the earliest opportunity. He in fact discarded his blood stained clothing and fled the crime scene to evade the capture,” he said.

He also said that the accused poses a threat to the public at large if he is released after serving sentence since he has a quick temper and is capable of taking the law into his own hands.

Thus, he said this case justified the death sentence being imposed.

Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono was also present at the court to listen to the proceedings.