King, Queen convey condolences to Mutang Tagal’s family

KUALA LUMPUR (May 10): Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, have expressed their condolences to the family of Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal, who died earlier this morning.

“His passing occurred while he was in service to the nation. May his family find strength during this difficult time. Our deepest condolences,” said Their Majesties through a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page.

Earlier, the Dewan Negara President’s Office had announced that Mutang, 69, died at 11.46am at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here, after receiving treatment upon his return from Azerbaijan on May 6.

Mutang leaves behind wife Datin Ho May Leng and three children.

On Feb 19, the former Bukit Mas Member of Parliament was appointed as the 20th president of the Dewan Negara, replacing Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who relinquished the post following his appointment as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak.

Mutang made history as the first leader from the Lun Bawang ethnic group to be appointed as the Senate president. – Bernama