Korean charged with using fake document as genuine

KOTA KINABALU (May 10): A Korean man was charged at a Magistrate’s Court here today with using a fake document as genuine.

Lee Chang Whan, 33, who appeared before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was accused of using a fake Amendment Subcontract Agreement between Hyundai Engineering Sdn Bhd and Budiwan Sdn Bhd for Piling Work (Reinforcement) on Sept 22, 2023, at a company in Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), Sepanggar.

The offence under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same Code carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, on conviction.

The court fixed June 10 for case management and allowed Lee to be released on a bail of RM8,000 with two local sureties.

The court also allowed Lee’s passport to be returned to him for renewal of his work permit.

Upon completing the renewal process his passport needs to be submitted to court pending the disposal of the case.

Another issue related to the passport would be addressed during the next mention date.

Inspector Suzie @ Stephanie Kupit prosecuted.