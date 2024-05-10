Kuching Bodhi Path Society gets RM20,000 from DAP Stampin after theft incident

KUCHING (May 10): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stampin parliamentary service centre has provided RM20,000 to the Kuching Bodhi Path Society in light of a recent theft at the society’s premises.

Michael Kong, the special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, handed over the donation to the Society’s representative during a simple ceremony.

“In recognition of the valuable contributions and assistance provided by Kuching Bodhi Path Society to our society, as well as to help them purchase items stolen during the recent theft incident, YB Chong Chieng Jen has arranged for a financial allocation of RM20,000 to support their activities.

“This contribution underscores our commitment to supporting organisations that strive to make a positive impact on our community,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Kong pledged that DAP Stampin would remain dedicated to collaborating with various organisations and charitable bodies to enhance the well-being of its folks.

“Together, we can work towards creating safer and more prosperous communities for all,” he said.

He said the recent theft at the Society’s premises served as a reminder to all that it is imperative to remain vigilant and to be aware of the surroundings to curb criminal activities.

According to him, the thieves managed to steal some electric fans from the premises.

“We are fortunate that they did not gain further access to the premises, preventing potentially greater losses,” he said.

Kong said issues related to criminal activities such as break-ins were prominently highlighted and discussed during DAP Stampin’s recent courtesy call to Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

“It is evident that safeguarding our communities requires collaborative efforts and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of our shared spaces,” he added.