Lun Bawang community mourns passing of Mutang

KUCHING (May 10): The passing of Dewan Negara President Datuk Mutang Tagal is a big loss to the Lun Bawang community.

Ba Kelalan state assemblyman Baru Bian said the news of Mutang’s passing today has come as a shock to everyone in Sarawak.

“Not only the Lun Bawang community but also the Dayak community in Sarawak were proud that one of their own had been appointed as Senate President in February this year. And it is indeed sad that he only served for a few months before his untimely demise.

“I knew him well, being a fellow Lun Bawang, lawyer and politician. Being a close-knit community, such a loss is greatly felt within our Lun Bawang community,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Lun Bawang Association Kuching Branch chairman Dr Mohd Shafiq Abdullah said Mutang had contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of the Lun Bawang community.

“He was always looking for platforms to promote the Lun Bawang culture at the national and international levels. The Lun Bawang community has lost a generous leader who will be hard to replace,” he added.

Mutang died at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 11.46 am today. He was 69. – Bernama