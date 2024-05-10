Man in Niah surprised to find sun bear cub on top of 4WD

MIRI (May 10): A man was surprised to see a sun bear cub on the roof rack of a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle parked in front of a house in Rumah Usik, Sungai Keruik Simpang Assah in Niah near here, today.

Concerned about the fate of the bear cub, he then contacted the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Batu Niah to ask for help catching the animal.

Bomba Batu Niah chief Rary Binji said they received an emergency call from the complainant at around 10.40am.

“A team of five Bomba personnel from Batu Niah station led by Bomba Senior Officer II Jeffery Majin rushed to the location after receiving the call.

“Upon arrival, they found a bear cub on the roof of a four-wheel drive vehicle,” he told The Borneo Post.

According to Rary, the Bomba personnel put on protective gears and managed to catch the bear cub.

“The sun bear cub was caught and handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) for further action.

“After ensuring that the surrounding area was safe, the operation ended at 11.29am,” he said.