MRC Bintulu spreads joy to disabled children in conjunction with World Red Crescent Day

BINTULU (May 10): The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Bintulu Chapter made a special visit to the Association for Caring Citizens and Parents of Disabled Children (Bintulu Perpikat Centre) to mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day on May 8.

MRC Bintulu chairman Lai Chee Hua and members observed the special day with a simple gathering together with the disabled children and their parents.

During the event, Lai presented hampers for the children to Bintulu Perpikat Centre officer-in-charge Lu Chieng Hoong.

The theme for this year’s World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is ‘Keeping Humanity Alive’.

It serves as a call to recognise and celebrate those who selflessly dedicate their time and sometimes risk their lives to alleviate suffering and protect human dignity.