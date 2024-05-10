Mutang committed to parliamentary reform efforts, says Dewan Rakyat speaker

KUALA LUMPUR (May 10): Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul described Datuk Mutang Tagal, who died today, as a leader who was committed to parliamentary reform efforts.

He said that as a proud leader of the Lun Bawang ethnic group, the Dewan Negara president was profoundly concerned about Malaysians’ welfare, and his death was a great loss to all.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences and sadness upon learning about the passing of Mutang Tagal, who breathed his last today at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“On behalf of the Malaysian Parliament, I hope that his family will be given patience and strength in facing this sorrowful time,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, the Dewan Negara President’s Office confirmed that Mutang, 69, passed away at 11.46 am at the IJN here. He is survived by his wife Datin Ho May Leng and three children.

Mutang began receiving treatment at IJN shortly after arriving from Azerbaijan on May 6, following a working visit that started on April 29 and returning earlier than scheduled.

The Senate president had led a Malaysian delegation to attend the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held from May 1 to 3 in Baku.

On Feb 19, Mutang was appointed as the 20th president of the Dewan Negara, replacing Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who relinquished the post following his appointment as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak.

Mutang made history as the first leader from the Lun Bawang ethnic group to be appointed as the Senate president. – Bernama