Mutang’s demise a great loss for the Orang Ulu community, says Telang Usan rep

KUCHING (May 10): The demise of Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal is a great loss to the Orang Ulu community, says Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau

He described the late Bukit Mas MP as a very loyal and pious man.

“I have known him since the beginning and he is a very loyal person. Faithful in his religious beliefs as a Christian. Involved in church activities both in Miri and elsewhere.

“He was also loyal in politics even though he does not hold any position in the government after not being nominated again as a candidate in the Bukit Mas area. He remained loyal to the BN (Barisan Nasional) Government at that time and the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government.

“This is the quality that I see in Yang Berhormat Datuk Mutang. His loyalty is so complete,” he said when contacted today.

Adding on, Dennis said one of the reasons why Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce Industry (OUCCI) had chosen Mutang as its protem president when it was first formed in 2019 was because of his love for the Orang Ulu community.

“And because he is a veteran in politics, I sometimes would make time to see him to get advice from him. Although his advice was brief, it was accurate and concise.

“He also loves the Orang Ulu community very much. So when we formed OUCCI, he was the one we first appointed as protem president or chairman, and after that he was appointed as the first president of OUCCI – a body that looks at business activities among the Orang Ulu community,” he said.

Dennis added that Mutang’s appointment as the first Dayak to become then Senate President had inspired him and many other Orang Ulus.

“He has done his job so well that he gave up this position when he was appointed as Senate President.

“So for me personally, the passing of Datuk Mutang is a great loss for me and certainly for the Orang Ulu community, Sarawak and our country. We pray that he is next to the God he believes in,” he said.

Dennis also said Mutang’s departure would greatly affect and sadden the community.

“A few months ago, we were excited when we heard that the Honourable Datuk Mutang was appointed as the President of the Senate because the appointment was a historic one especially for the Orang Ulu people because he was the first Dayak to become Senate President, especially from the Orang Ulu people of Sarawak. So we are very, very excited about the appointment.

“And today we got very sad news about the late passing of the Honourable Datuk Mutang. After fighting for his life in the last few days.

“So from our joy in a very sad state. The loss of a Sarawak leader, especially the Orang Ulu. I have known Datuk Mutang for a long time since before I became a representative,” he said.