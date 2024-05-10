Mutang’s remains expected to arrive Miri this Sunday, funeral on Monday

KUCHING (May 10): The public are welcome to pay their last respects to the late Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal at Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Airport Road Church in Miri this Sunday (May 12).

A statement issued by the Senate President’s Office today said Mutang’s remains are expected to arrive in Miri from Kuala Lumpur at 10am before being taken to the church for the wake.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to come and pay respects at the church that day.

On Monday (May 13), a funeral prayer would be held at BEM Canada Hill Church Miri before burial at the Sidang Injil Borneo (SIB) cemetery in Lambir.

Sarawakians residing in Kuala Lumpur can also pay their last respect to the late Mutang at Nirvana 2, Nirvana Centre KL, tomorrow (May 11) from 10am to 2pm.

Mutang passed away at the age of 69 at the National Heart Institute at 11.46am this morning.

He had been receiving treatment at the hospital since returning to the country earlier than scheduled from Azerbaijan, where he had been on a working visit.

He had led the Malaysian delegation to attend the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held from May 1-3 in Baku.

Mutang made history on Feb 19 when he became the first member of the Dayak community to be appointed Senate president.

He succeeded Tun Pehin Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who had been appointed the eighth Governor of Sarawak.

Trained as a lawyer, Mutang served as Bukit Mas MP from 1982 to 1990.

Born on Oct 5, 1954, he was married to Datin Ho Mei Leng and the couple were blessed with three children.