OCPD: Police committed to ensuring security, harmony in Miri

MIRI (May 10): The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is committed to ensuring that the people can go about their daily lives with a sense of security and harmony in Miri city.

Miri OCPD ACP Alexson Naga Chabu gave this assurance at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Pre-Gawai Dayak celebration organised by Miri District Police Headquarters (IPD) yesterday.

The police chief said the uniqueness of culture that has been the backbone of Sarawak’s harmony, prosperity and progress and festive celebrations provides the best opportunity for the local community to strengthen the spirit of unity.

“It also sends a clear message of the importance of mutual understanding and respect and appreciation of the cultural diversity in Malaysia.

“Those of us in Sarawak are lucky to be able to celebrate various celebrations such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Christmas, Chinese New Year and Gawai Dayak,” he said when launching the joint Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Pre Gawai Dayak celebration at IPD Miri.

The public were invited to join Miri Police in this celebration and Alexson said this would create a spirit of family and strengthen unity among them, an opportunity to forgive each other for any misunderstandings and strengthen the bonds of friendship.

“Aidilfitri is the best opportunity for us to forgive each other and further strengthen cooperation between individuals, departments and citizens of IPD Miri,” he said.

He later presented donations to 13 asnaf recipients at the event.

Over 500 guests, including families of Miri police personnel, representatives of members of Parliament and assemblymen, community leaders, heads and representatives of government and private agencies, corporate figures and local communities attended the event.

Also present were deputy Miri OCPD Superintendent Mohd Sabri Zainol, Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division chief DSP Nor Aizan Mohd Jamil and Special Branch chief DSP Bobby Bana.