Opar rep calls for new hospital, clinic in Lundu to be constructed

KUCHING (May 10): Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang has highlighted the dire need to build a new hospital in Lundu to better serve the community in the district.

He said most of the facilities and equipment at the current Lundu Hospital are so outdated that they deserve to be sent to the museum, he told the august House today.

“Since the site is already available, I hope the federal government will grant an approval to build a new Lundu Hospital,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s opening address.

To further ensure the well-being and health of the people in Lundu, especially in Jalan Biawak area, Billy said a new Biawak Health Clinic needs to be constructed.

According to him, the existing Biawak Health Clinic operates on a house, and its owner had issued a letter of instruction to vacate the site.

“The existing clinic is no longer suitable because it is a house which has been used as a clinic. In addition, the owner of the building has issued a letter of instruction last year, asking to vacate the clinic.

“The construction of a new Biawak Clinic needs to be expedited. In addition to providing medical facilities to the Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Biawak, the new clinic will provide comfort to the locals there,” he said.

Billy also called for enhanced border control in his constituency in view of diseases such as rabies and African swine fever.

He felt that people commuted on a frequent basis along the border in his constituency and this may lead to ill and illegal activities such as drug abuse and border invasion.

He hoped that the authorities including the National Security Council would have concrete actions to put illegal border crossing at bay.