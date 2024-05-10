Overwhelming response to Miri’s MyLesen (B2) application programme

MIRI (May 10): The MyLesen (B2) application programme run by the Miri parliamentary service centre has received overwhelming response from motorcyclists, prompting the organiser to extend the programme to the end of this month.

MyLesen is a federal government initiative to help motorcyclists in the B40 group and those eligible to obtain a valid motorcycle licence at an affordable rate.

Launched last month, it was initially open to the first 1,000 applicants from the B40 group and dependents in Miri, and the closing date was May 8.

In its Facebook post yesterday, the service centre announced the deadline extension to May 30 and urged those interested to grab this opportunity.

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man when contacted said the target at all parliamentary constituencies was 500 participants when the programme kicked off on April 18 and the overwhelming response caught them by surprise.

“As of 8th May, we have received around 900 applications and about half of the applications have been approved whereas the other applications are pending screening by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“We have also received numerous requests among the communities to continue offering this programme for the people in Miri until the end of this month,’ he told The Borneo Post.

His service centre is now targeting 1,200 applicants.

The overwhelming participation is due to cost savings as MyLesen B2 programme provides applicants the opportunity to obtain a B2 motorcycle licence at a price of only RM250 compared to the existing normal price of RM700.

Introduced by the federal government under the Ministry of Transport, this initiative is aimed at easing the financial burden of the people, especially young people, to obtain a motorcycle licence without burning a hole in their pockets.