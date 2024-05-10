Reconsider forest reserve extension boundary involving two traditional Opar villages, rep tells DUN

KUCHING (May 10): Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang has urged the relevant authorities to consideration excluding Kampung Pasir Ulu and Kampung Jantan from the Forest Reserve Extension area.

According to Billy, both Kampung Pasir Ulu and Kampung Jantan need to be removed from the Forest Reserve Extension area, to which he suggested that the forest reserve boundary be extended to the nearby foothills of Mount Pueh instead.

While holding to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) principles – ‘Sarawak Ku Sayang’ and ‘Sarawak First’, Billy called upon the state government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, as well as the Sarawak Forestry Department director, and Land and Survey Department director to review this matter.

He said this during his debate on the motion of appreciation to the Sarawak governor’s address at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

This proposal, he said, is to protect the rights and interests of the residents in Kampung Pasir Ulu and Kampung Jantan – two traditional villages in the Opar state constituency.

“Let’s not allow them to become angry to the point of harbouring hatred towards the government.

“The issues in the Opar state constituency, if not addressed, will become problems for Sarawak.

“Let us all work together to help the people of Sarawak. Until this is resolved, I will continue to raise this matter,” he said.

He disclosed that more than half of Kampung Pasir Ulu lies within the Forest Reserve Extension area, whereas Kampung Jantan has more than one-third of its area lies within the forest reserve extension.

Historically, these traditional villages have been inhabited for over 100 years, he said.

The residents are distressed because their residences and all their agricultural efforts and activities are located within the Forest Reserve Extension area, he explained.