Rep calls for elevation of Engkilili to district

KUCHING (May 10): Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa has reiterated his call for Engkilili to be elevated into a district, and for Skrang to become a sub-district under Lubok Antu in the Sri Aman Division.

“I will not tire of making this request until it is fulfilled. Engkilili is currently a small sub-district under Lubok Antu District, Sri Aman Division.

“Given its remote geographical location, it is challenging to develop this area if it remains classified as a small sub-district,” he said in his debate speech in support of the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri’s address at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly today.

Rayong said that the formal request for the upgrade had been made in 2018, thus, he expressed hope that the government would consider it, in view of what had been done for other sub-districts in Sarawak.

In addition, Rayong also proposed a change in the title of the Legislative Assembly members to reflect Sarawak’s unique status within Malaysia.

He argued that with Sarawak being led by a Premier as its head of government, the change would be consonant with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and it should not be referred to as a ‘state’ but rather, as a distinct territory.

“Therefore, it is highly appropriate to change the title of ‘Yang Berhormat Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri (Adun) Sarawak’ to a new name, ‘Yang Berhormat Ahli Dewan Undangan Sarawak’ (Adus).”

Rayong also suggested renaming the Speaker’s position to ‘Speaker of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly’.

In this regard, he said several fellow members of the Assembly had proposed alternative names such as ‘Ahli Parliament Sarawak’.

“That proposal is also supported as long as the term ‘state’ is dropped.

“Hopefully, this important matter would be considered, and directly contribute to elevating Sarawak’s status within Malaysia,” he said.

Rayong also took the opportunity to express gratitude for being integrated into the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ruling bloc, and thanked the Premier and his colleagues for the support.