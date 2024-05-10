Rep calls for special taskforce to address resettlement issues in Bakun, Murum

KUCHING (May 10): The Sarawak government has been urged to set up a special taskforce to develop a strategic and holistic action plan for the communities in the Bakun and Murum resettlement schemes.

Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon in his State Legislative Assembly (DUN) debate speech today said the expansion of the number of folks placed in these resettlement schemes have brought up various issues.

“I observe that there is a need for the government to revisit the social impact of the current conditions of the folks in the resettlement schemes here.

“I propose the government set up a special taskforce to develop a strategic and holistic action plan by taking into account short-term and long-term plans.

“This should be done so that the communities in these resettlement schemes, who sacrificed their inheritance land to give way to the Bakun and Murum mega hydroelectric dam projects, will not be left out from development,” said Chukpai.

He added that the government should also prepare a structural plan and development master plan for the Sungai Asap town so its development plan can become increasingly well-arranged and sustainable with the limited land left.

He also called for clarification on the status of the upgrading of some 374km old logging roads in his constituency.

“This includes roads in Jelalong, Tubau, Ulu Sungai Belaga, Long Urun, Metalun, Tegulang, Sungai Linau, and Sungai Asap.

“The conditions of these roads are very bad; their timber crossings have rotted and are unsafe to traverse, especially during rain,” he said.

He hopes the government, through the responsible ministry and agencies, finds the best and holistic manner to solve these issues immediately.

“I also hope the federal government can also provide ample allocations to realise the development in these rural areas,” he added.