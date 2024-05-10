Review SOPs to ensure smooth project implementation, says Tellian rep

KUCHING (May 10): The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the implementation of government projects must be reviewed to ensure their smooth implementation, said Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine.

He said this following the land blockade issues that had hindered the progress of the projects in his constituency.

“Two large projects in Tellian that are faced by this issue are the Jalan Nanga Baoh – Ulu Baoh (road construction) project, as well as the treated water plant project to Bukit Inkerbai and Lubok Bemban.

“This land blockade issue should not have happened if the project SOP is implemented well and is avoidable if the grassroots leaders can give their full cooperation to solve any land disputes among the folks in the areas concerned.

“As such, I propose the SOP on implementing government projects to be reviewed, especially projects concerning lands without grants such as the Native Customary Rights lands,” he said in his debate speech at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Royston also reminded the grassroots leaders to take proactive roles towards supporting the state government’s efforts to develop the area.